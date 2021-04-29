Two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Frederick

Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Frederick Police Department, a female suspect driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee was driving through an apartment complex around 11:45 a.m. Thursday morning when she intentionally hit two men with her car.

The incident occurred on the 1100 Block of Key Parkway in Frederick. Both men sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are at a local Maryland hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation. The victims and the suspect appear to have known each other. The police department does not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.  

