Two New York men arrested for scamming scheme in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced that two men were arrested yesterday in connection with a scamming scheme.

The office says the two men from Buffalo, New York, identified as Khalil Sharaaz Mohammed, 25, and Musa Muhammed Ashfaq, 19, were taken into custody in Hagerstown, Maryland.

According to the sheriff’s office, the men were involved in a scam in which perpetrators claiming to be “bail bondsmen” call on behalf of a loved one in legal trouble. The scammers then request large sums of money to be paid to them in order to post bail for said loved one.

The scam differs from traditional scams the area has seen in the past, as scammers were sent directly to victims’ houses to collect funds in order to seem more legitimate.

Mohammed and Ashfaq are currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond, and have been charged with several counts of Attempted Theft and Theft Scheme.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that any community members who may have fallen victim to this scam and have not previously reported it to contact their local law enforcement.