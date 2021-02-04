Two new mass vaccination sites to open tomorrow

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Two mass vaccination sites are opening in Maryland tomorrow, and there are now new details about how you can register.

Once the county’s pre-registration groups are complete, people will be able to register for the Prince George’s county Six Flags America site. Appointments will then be available through February 15th for all eligible Marylanders who meet the phase 1A, 1B, and 1C requirements.

Tomorrow, the Baltimore Convention center site is open to all Marylanders who qualify, but you need to have an appointment.

Governor Larry Hogan said these vaccination sites are a critical step forward taking the state from 2,500 to 25,000 shots a day.

In a statement, Governor Hogan also said, “We are rapidly building a statewide distribution infrastructure as we anxiously await the additional supply that is so desperately needed. We are prepared to deploy whatever supply the federal government is able to provide.”

Marylanders can register for an appointment at the BCCFH vaccination site online at www.umms.org/BCCvaccine.