Two motorcycles involved in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire & EMS were called to a collision involving two motorcycles Monday afternoon.
Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services, says the crash happened at the intersection of Norbeck Road and Laughlin Lane. One person was hospitalized. They have not yet been identified.
There is no update on how many people were involved in the crash.
