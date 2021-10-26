Two more suspects in Silver Spring shooting revealed in surveillance video

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police released surveillance video showing two suspects involved in a shooting that took place on Oct. 16 in Silver Spring.

Police said that they responded to the 8300 block of Fenton Street around 3:30 a.m. due to multiple gunshots being fired. While nobody was injured, several homes, businesses and vehicles had been shot.

Police described one of the suspects as “a black male, 5-feet, 10-inches tall, wearing a black ski mask, black pants and a black hooded sweater with the ‘True Religion’ logo on the rear.” The other suspect is “a black male, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, wearing black pants with unknown white logos on the front and a white hooded sweatshirt with the ‘Daydreamer’ logo on the front.”

Police had also been investigating a shooting that left one person injured that took place on Oct. 17, but they have determined that these two shootings are not related.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Montgomery County Police at 240-773-6870.