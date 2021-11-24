Two men in custody for string of armed robberies and kidnappings in Takoma Park

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Two men were arrested in connection to a string of crimes in Takoma Park.

Rabu Davis, 19, and Alusine Brown, 21, are both facing charges for a string of events including armed robbery, kidnapping and assault, along with many other charges. Both Davis and Brown were charged with offenses related to several incidents that occurred in Takoma Park in September and October of 2021.

The involved incidents were armed robberies on Sept. 23, 24, October 8 and 15 – those incidents involved carjackings, assault, kidnapping, theft, false imprisonment and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony.

All occurred in the 7300 and 7400 of New Hampshire avenue during different hours of the day. Through investigation, police were able to determine Davis and Brown as suspects.

Both are being held without bond. Other charges are pending.