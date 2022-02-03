Two men arrested for illegal possession of firearms and drugs

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody facing multiple charges, from illegal possession of firearms to assault.

Just before noon on Wednesday, police were called to the 8500 block of Old Kiln Road in Thurmont for a crash, where they found 30-year-old David Wilson of Billings, Montana drunk near one of the cars. Officers said they found “multiple rounds of ammunition” after searching the car.

Police also learned that 30-year-old Brandon Bennett of Frederick — who was also in the car at the time of the accident — had fled the scene with a handgun. Bennett and the gun were found shortly after with the help of K9 trackers.

“Our deputies quickly responded and resolved an incident that could have gone in the wrong direction,” said Chuck Jenkins, FCSO sheriff. “Both subjects had out-of-state warrants, Wilson’s was extraditable from Montana, and both have a lengthy criminal history and are known to resist arrest and carry firearms.”