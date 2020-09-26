Two men arrested for drug possession, stealing license plates

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery county police arrested and charged two suspects in Silver Spring on Wednesday after an attempted traffic stop resulted in the recovery of stolen license plates, burglary tools and crack cocaine.

18-year-old Mateo Reyes-Vanega and 27-year-old Manuel Vasquez-Chavarria both of Baltimore were arrested around 2:30 A.M. When an officer spotted a vehicle making erratic maneuvers on route 29 southbound.

The vehicle didn’t pull over for a traffic stop and instead attempted to flee the area when it struck a curb at the entrance to I-495 and was disabled.

The suspects were arrested and a search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, two stolen license plates stolen from the Baltimore area, tools commonly used to commit theft and a vehicle part commonly stolen from operable vehicles.

Officers determined both suspects had warrants out for their arrest from neighboring jurisdictions: Reyes-Vanega for felony theft and Vasquez-Chavarria for first-degree assault and felony theft.