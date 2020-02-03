Two injured in Smithsburg house fire

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — An elderly man is in critical condition after a house fire on the 22000 block of Beaverbrook Drive in Smithsburg, Maryland on Monday morning.

The one-story house was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived, around 9 a.m. Units from several different counties were called in.

Officials say two people — the 72-year-old man and his wife — as well as a dog were in the house at the time of the fire.

“Apparently the male subject went back into the house, into the basement and became trapped. That’s when our member arrived and was able to make entry into the basement through an exterior door and pull him our into the backyard,” said Deputy Chief David Yankee.

He was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center with burn injuries. One firefighter also faced minor injuries.

