Two injured in Hagerstown apartment fire

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two people have been sent to the hospital following an apartment fire that occurred Saturday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., fire and rescue crews responded to an apartment fire along the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Hagerstown where smoke was seen coming from a second floor window. While the fire was under control within 10 minutes, officials say two people were transported to Meritus Medical Center.

“We found one person who had self exited the apartment who was on fire, and we still had somebody inside the apartment,” said Adam Hopkins, Hagerstown Fire Department Battalion Chief. “Our crews quickly deployed and were able to remove the other occupant from the apartment.”

A fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.