Two injured in Hagerstown apartment fire

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two people have been sent to the hospital following an apartment fire that occurred Saturday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., fire and rescue crews responded to an apartment fire along the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Hagerstown where smoke was seen coming from a second floor window. While the fire was under control within 10 minutes, officials say two people were transported to Meritus Medical Center.

“We found one person who had self exited the apartment who was on fire, and we still had somebody inside the apartment,” said Adam Hopkins, Hagerstown Fire Department Battalion Chief. “Our crews quickly deployed and were able to remove the other occupant from the apartment.”

A fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories