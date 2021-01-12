Two in Maryland test positive for U.K. variant of COVID-19

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY (WDVM) — The coronavirus variant originally found in the U.K. was found in Maryland on Tuesday.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced two people in Anne Arundel County recently tested positive for the new virus strain. The two are a married couple, one of whom had recently traveled abroad. According to Hogan, the couple was in isolation with their children on Tuesday.

While this new strain has been found to be more infectious, public health officials do not believe the vaccine will be any less effective. Gov. Hogan also said finding the variant in Maryland was expected to happen.

“We’re sure that the U.K. variant is in every state. It just hasn’t been detected yet in every state,” said Gov. Hogan. “We may have found it faster than other people, but I think it’s pretty much everywhere across the country.”

Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman released a statement about the news, stating, “We are working closely with the Maryland Department of Health on contact tracing and testing for these two individuals.”