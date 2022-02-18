Two Hyattsville Men Charged With Kidnapping and Assault

HYATTSVILLE, M.d (WDVM) — The Montgomery county police department has successfully arrested and charged two Hyattsville men with kidnapping and assault.

22-year-old javier ortiz and edwin reyes are accused of kidnapping and assaulting a young woman earlier this month.

According to the accuser, she was approached by the two men at the Unplugged Restaurant and Sports Bar in Wheaton, Maryland.

She told authorities that they convinced her to leave the bar with them.

Once inside their car, officials say the two men began to physically beat and threaten the woman with a gun when she attempted to get out of the car.

Ortiz was charged with kidnapping and second degree assault, while Reyes was charged with kidnapping, first and second degree assault, illegal possession of a handguns, and possession of a firearm in the use of a felony.