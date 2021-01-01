Update: One dead, three hospitalized after Beltsville house fire

UPDATE (1/1/21 2:25 p.m.): Prince George’s County Fire officials say one woman has died and three are hospitalized following the Friday house fire.

Officials say the victim died at the scene of the fire. One additional man was transported to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say two families were living in the house and, aside from the deceased woman and three hospitalized, ten people have been displaced.

BELTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County fire officials say two people were hospitalized after a house fire in Beltsville.

Officials say they responded to a single-story house on 11300 block of Montgomery Road at 12:06 P.M. Friday, where they found a “well-advanced fire” showing from the back of the house. Officials say a resident was trapped.

As of 12:37, fire officials extinguished the blaze. Officials say one adult was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and a juvenile was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say searches are ongoing.