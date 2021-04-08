Two hospitalized after downtown Hagerstown traffic collision

Two were hospitalized from a collision at the intersection of Locust and Antietam Streets in downtown Hagerstown late Thursday morning.

The passenger in the pick-up sustained back and neck injuries. The driver of the car is believed to have suffered much more serious injuries. Emergency crews responded to secure the intersection and clear the dangerous debris from the impact.

“I was very lucky to be the driver,” said Eddie Federline, the driver in the pick-up hit by the oncoming motorist. “I got hit on the driver’s side and I think the airbag saved my life.”

No information has been released on the condition of the two hospitalized accident victims.