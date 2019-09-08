Two hikers trapped on cliff near Paw Paw Tunnel

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) —

UPDATE 12:34 a.m. — Both hikers have been rescued by special operations technicians according to Allengany County officials. Neither person was injured.

UPDATE 11: 35 p.m. — Allegany County Emergency Services personnel have been in contact with the hikers and so far, no injuries have been reported.

The Maryland State Police aviation unit from Frederick abandoned the mission to fly to the Cumberland Regional Airport.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Emergency crews from multiple jurisdictions are assisting two hikers trapped on a cliff near Paw Paw Tunnel.

According to a press release from the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, “a mutual aid request came from Morgan County, W.Va. just before 8 p.m. for units to assist with a high angle rescue in the area of the Paw Paw Tunnel.”

Maryland State Police Aviation was requested to assist.

Other units on the scene include Oldtown, Bowman’s Addition, Paw Paw (Morgan County W.Va), Springfield (Hampshire County, W.Va.), LaVale, Bowling Green, Cresaptown and Potomac (Westernport).

