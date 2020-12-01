Two Frederick students win the “Rethink Recycling’ art competition

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Two students Frederick County students have won the Department of the Environment’s ‘Rethink Recycling’ art competition

Every year, the Maryland Department of the Environment hosts a recycled sculpture contest for Maryland high school students. This year, Peyton Johnson and Tatum Hart, students from Linganore High School, were online voters’ choices to win this year’s virtual “Rethink Recycling” student art show.

Rethink recycling challenges Maryland high school students to use recycled materials so we can keep protecting the environment and fight climate change. The Maryland Department of the Environment is focusing heavily on reducing, reusing, and recycling, but also sustainable materials management.

