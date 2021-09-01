Two Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies injured during routine traffic stop

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Two Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies were injured after a traffic stop around Route 340 and Catholic Church Road on Tuesday evening.

Police said that an approaching car did not move over, hitting one cruiser and pushing it into another FCSO vehicle. One deputy was thrown over a guardrail and lost consciousness. His leg and shoulder was injured. The second deputy, who had been sitting in his vehicle, sustained head injuries.

On, Aug. 31, two FCSO deputies were injured during a routine traffic stop near Route 340 & Catholic Church Road.



The driver who hit them failed to move over & struck their vehicles.



Both deputies are home recovering. We encourage everyone to remember the Move Over Law. pic.twitter.com/2DtFaos987 — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) September 1, 2021

Police are reminding drivers to be aware of the Maryland Move Over Law, which requires drivers to make a lane change where possible away from emergency vehicles that have lights on and are stopped on a roadway.

“Our initial investigations show the driver of the striking vehicle failed to obey this law and our deputies were injured. Quite frankly, this could have resulted in a horrific tragedy,” FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in a release.

Police said that charges for the driver are pending. They are still investigating this incident.