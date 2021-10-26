Two found dead in home, MSP investigating

RAWLINGS, Md. (WDVM) — Two people were found dead inside their Allegany County home on Tuesday.

Maryland State Police said that 65-year-old Gregory Zembower and 54-year-old Lorraine Zembower were found in their home in the 15000 block of Meadowdale Drive in Rawlings after a relative was not able to reach them by phone. Police said that the two were found in different parts of the home.

Police said that the preliminary investigation did not show any defensive wounds or signs of forced entry. Both had been dead for several days when their bodies were found around 9 a.m. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Maryland State Police at 301-729-2101.