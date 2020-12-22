Two firefighters fall through floor battling fire in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Officials say two firefighters fell through the floor while battling a large house fire in Silver Spring Tuesday morning. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say when the firefighters fell through the floor into the basement of the house, one was able to rescue themself, and the other was helped immediately by firefighters in the basement. There were around 60 firefighters on the scene.
MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer says emergency services were initially dispatched around 6 a.m. Thursday to an unoccupied house under renovation on Lorain Avenue near Brunett Avenue. Piringer said fire was visible from the house when firefighters arrived.
As of 8:30 a.m. Piringer says the fire is under control. No firefighters sustained serious injuries.
Piringer says workers on the house blew a fuse, which caused the fire that likely burned since midnight. The fire caused around $600 thousand in damage.
