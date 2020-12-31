Two final candidates in search for Frederick’s next Police Chief

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two finalists have been named in the search for Frederick’s next Police Chief.

We spoke with Mayor Michael O’Connor when the search began in September and he said he was looking for a candidate that will be visible and involved in the community. He now is inviting the community to participate by submitting questions to be asked during a forum where the finalists will be given time to introduce themselves and answer questions. The finalists will also hold a forum with members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91.

The two candidates are Jason Lando and Cleveland Spruill. Lando is the Police Commander at the Pittsburg Bureau of Police. and Spruill is the Chief of Police in Athens-Clarke county Georgia.

Mayor O’Connel will select one final candidate after and will present him to the Board of Alderman.