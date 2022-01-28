Two displaced after single-family house fire in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Two adults are without a home Friday afternoon after a house fire in Frederick County.

The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue was called to a single-family house fire on the 12000 block of North Street in Libertytown, Maryland.

When units arrived on the scene flames could be seen coming from the back of the house and the attic. Fire crews searched the home and found that all residents got out of the house safely.

After battling flames for 45 minutes, responders put out the fire. Thankfully, no one was injured.