Two dead, one transported following collision in Allegany County

Two people are dead and one is injured following an early morning crash

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police say two people are dead and one is injured following an early morning crash.

According to police, at around 1:00 a.m., a woman driving a car went off the road and struck a pole and a tree. According to a press release the accident happened along Old National Pike and Sideling Hill Creek in Allegany County.

Police reported that two rear passengers were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The third passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The release added that alcohol is considered a factor of the crash and charges are pending.

Next of kin has been notified however police have not released any names. The investigation remains ongoing.