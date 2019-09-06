Two dead, one transported following collision in Allegany County

Maryland

Two people are dead and one is injured following an early morning crash

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police say two people are dead and one is injured following an early morning crash.

According to police, at around 1:00 a.m., a woman driving a car went off the road and struck a pole and a tree. According to a press release the accident happened along Old National Pike and Sideling Hill Creek in Allegany County.

Police reported that two rear passengers were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The third passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The release added that alcohol is considered a factor of the crash and charges are pending.

Next of kin has been notified however police have not released any names. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories