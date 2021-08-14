Two dead in Maryland after separate crashes

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Two serious car crashes happened in Maryland overnight Friday into early Saturday. These crashes were in Maryland, one in Frederick County and another in Washington County.

Maryland State Police said the Frederick crash happened at 2:30 Saturday morning. A motorcycle hit a median curb along Ballenger Creek Pike near Solarex Court. 27-year-old Tyler Courtney of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, died as a result of his injuries.

In Washington County, a fatal crash killed a woman Friday night before midnight along Jefferson Boulevard, Maryland State Highway 64. Police say speed was a factor when two cars crashed along the road damaging a tree and a house. A passenger in one of the cars named Melanie Melendez, a 19-year-old from Smithsburg, Maryland, died from her injuries.