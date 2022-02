GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two people were found dead in a Germantown parking lot after officers responded to reports of a shooting Monday morning.

Montgomery County Police say officers were called to Highstream Drive around 9:05 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found a man and woman in the parking lot.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still at the scene and continue to investigate.

Details will be updated once they are available