Two dead after police-involved shootout and crash in Lanham

LANHAM, Md. (WDVM) — Two people are dead after a man shot at police, attempted to steal a police cruiser and crashed into a family member, Prince George’s County police say.

Officers say they reported to a call at the 7700 block of Seans Terrace in Lanham for a suicidal person possibly armed with a gun. The man shot at the first officers on the scene, which lead to an exchange of fire, police say.

Police say the suspect then stole a police cruiser that struck and killed one of his family members who was attempting to de-escalate the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody, then to the hospital where he later died. One officer was injured during the shootout but is expected to be okay.

The investigation is still ongoing. There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.