Two children missing in Montgomery County

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is searching for two missing children, last seen on June 10 with their grandmother.

The last known location of the two children was on Falling Water Circle in Germantown, Maryland. 3-year-old Malachi Mobley is 3 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 37 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair. 6-year-old Bria Whittaker is 3 feet 6 inches tall, brown eyes, brown hair, and 35 pounds.

“Police and family are concerned for Malachi and Bria’s welfare because of their ages, and they have not been seen since June 10,” Montgomery County police said. Detectives from the MCP Special Victims Investigations Division are working on the case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Malachi and Bria is asked to call the Montgomery County Police 24-hour non-emergency number at 301-279-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.