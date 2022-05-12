MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police responded to a two car crash involving six people, including two juveniles, this morning in the area of Connecticut Avenue and Atherton Drive.

Around 7:30 a.m. MCPD responded to the area for a report of a two car crash. Three adults and two juveniles have been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. However, one juvenile is in serious condition, according to police.

Connecticut Avenue has been closed both ways at this time.

Stick with WDVM on this developing story.