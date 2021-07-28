Two arrested in Allegany County, both face multiple drug trafficking charges

Controlled dangerous substances, money, and other objects found in search and seizure warrant conducted by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 26, 2021. Photo courtesy: Allegany County Sheriff’s Office

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Two Cumberland residents face multiple counts of drug-trafficking charges after police found heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana among other controlled dangerous substances at a residence on the Baltimore Pike on Monday.

On July 26th, deputies of the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office were originally dispatched to a residence on the Baltimore Pike for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they saw controlled dangerous substances (CDS) and CDs activity through the main entrance door.

This prompted officers to knock on the door of the residence. They were greeted by Barbara Blowe, who exited the residence and immediately slammed the door shut. Blowe then held onto the door, obstructing officers from entering, and was arrested.

Officers then entered the apartment and found Christopher Athey trying to hide a number of controlled dangerous substances. They were also arrested and a search and seizure warrant was issued after the residence was secure.

The search warrant resulted in the recovery of what the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office calls a large amount of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Officers also found marijuana, methamphetamines, a scale, and an undisclosed amount of money. Police also located was a firearm that was used during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Blowe faces a number of drug-related charges including the possession of methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, alprazolam, and clonazepam. She also faces three counts of possession with the intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, as well as obstruction and hindrance of a police officer.

Mugshot of Barbara Blowe. Photo courtesy of the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office

They face the same drug-related charges however he was also charged with possessing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Mugshot of Christopher Athey. Photo courtesy of the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office

Both Blowe and Athey are being held at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond.