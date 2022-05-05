FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — One man and one teenager were charged in a shooting in Fort Washington on Wednesday that left one other man dead.

Police said that they first responded to Corning Avenue around 1:00 p.m. and found the victim in the road. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers got a description of the suspect’s vehicle, and one officer saw a car matching that one leaving the area. They tried to pull over the car, but it refused to stop, resulting in a short pursuit. The suspect’s car crashed on Wheeler Road, and the two in the car jumped out and tried to flee.

Police arrested the teenager, a 16-year-old boy, nearby before identifying 31-year-old Anthony Shaw of Washington, D.C. as the other suspect. He was taken into custody in D.C. on Thursday.

Officials currently believe that the two suspects shot the victim after robbing him. They do not currently believe that they were known to each other.

Both have been charged as adults with first-degree murder and related charges. Anyone with any information is asked to call 301-516-2512.