Two-alarm fire tears through Rockville townhouse

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A two alarm fire in northern Rockville ripped through a townhouse overnight. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews got to the scene on Sterling Ter around 11:20 p.m.

MCFRS says everyone was able to get out before the fire department arrived. Firefighters found the fire in the lower levels of the house as it spread upward.

A second alarm was called around 12:30 a.m. as units brought the fire under control.

Firefighters spread salt across the streets to keep the water from their hoses from freezing over as temperatures were in the low 20s.

MCFRS says neighboring townhouses were also affected by the blaze and multiple families have been displaced.

The initial cause of the fire has not been disclosed.