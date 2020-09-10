Two adults killed, three others hospitalized in Gaithersburg crash

GAITHERSBURG (WDVM) — Detectives are investigating after two people were killed and three others were hospitalized in a crash in Gaithersburg Wednesday night.

First responders were called to Muddy Branch Road at West Deer Park Road around 6:37 p.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police say 25-year-old Stephanie Angelica Vasquez was driving north on Muddy Branch Road, approaching West Deer Park Road. 40-year-old Heriberto Santos Gonzalez was heading south on Muddy Branch Road and tried to turn left onto West Deer Park Road. That’s when detectives say both cars collided in the intersection.

Vasquez and her passenger, 35-year-old Jonathan Charkas, were both killed in the crash.

Gonzalez, as well as two passengers in his car, were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. The two men who were in the car with Gonzalez have not yet been identified by police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but detectives say Vasquez’s speed may have contributed to the crash.

Three cars parked on Water Street were also damaged during the crash, but no one was inside those vehicles at the time.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (240) 773-6620.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM