Two additional cases of South Africa COVID-19 variant confirmed in Maryland

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced in a tweet Tuesday morning that two more cases of coronavirus variant B.1.351 have been confirmed in Montgomery County, Maryland.

This comes after the first confirmed case was announced last Saturday.

Governor Hogan says the two residents recently traveled abroad. He says contact tracing efforts are underway, and close contacts of the infected are isolating.

The variant is not believed to cause more severe illness or be more deadly. The variant is, however, believed to be more easily transmissible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

