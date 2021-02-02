Two additional cases of South Africa COVID-19 variant confirmed in Maryland

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced in a tweet Tuesday morning that two more cases of coronavirus variant B.1.351 have been confirmed in Montgomery County, Maryland.

This comes after the first confirmed case was announced last Saturday.

Governor Hogan says the two residents recently traveled abroad. He says contact tracing efforts are underway, and close contacts of the infected are isolating.

State health officials and the CDC have confirmed two additional cases of the B.1.351 (South African) variant in Maryland. The two individuals, who recently traveled abroad, reside in Montgomery County. Contact tracing is underway, and close contacts are isolating. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 2, 2021

The variant is not believed to cause more severe illness or be more deadly. The variant is, however, believed to be more easily transmissible.