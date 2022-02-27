FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office successfully found two abducted children and made the arrest of their abductor.

At around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the Frederick Sheriff’s Office responded to abduction at the 8200 block of Reich’s Ford Road.

When deputies found the suspect, 45-year-old Christopher Wade Schultz approached him. Schultz deployed a Rottweiler dog after he failed to obey their commands and held it by his side.

After talking with Schultz and the children’s father, deputies confirmed he had no relation or rights to the children.

He was then arrested and charged with two counts of abduction for children under twelve and sixteen, one count of home invasion, third-degree burglary, second-degree assault and trespassing.

Deputies transported Schultz to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.