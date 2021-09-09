Two 17-year-olds arrested following Silver Spring armed carjacking

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Two 17-year-olds have been arrested and charged with an armed carjacking that took place on August 5 in Silver Spring.

Police said that Tyler Scott and Christopher Harris were arrested at their home on Wednesday. They found that the two suspects approached the victim around 10 p.m. One of them was holding a gun. They took items from the victim before fleeing in the victim’s car.

Tyler Scott, image courtesy of Montgomery County Police.

Christopher Harris, image courtesy of Montgomery County Police.

Scott and Harris have been charged with armed robbery, armed carjacking and auto theft. Both are being held without bond at the Central Processing Unit.