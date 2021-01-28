Teenagers arrested for armed carjacking after leading police on chase down I270

GERMANTOWN (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say two teenagers are in custody after an attempted armed carjacking and a successful armed carjacking in Germantown on Tuesday. The armed suspects led police on a chase down I270 and were eventually detained.

Police say Narada Coleman, 16, of DC, and Isaiah Summerville, 16, of Temple Hills threatened and assaulted an 18-year-old man for his car keys at a gas station on Liberty Mill Road around 11:30 Tuesday night. Police say they fled on foot when another car pulled into the gas station.

Minutes later, at 11:39 p.m., police responded to an armed carjacking on the 18800 block of McFarlin Drive. Police say a 23-year-old man was sitting in his car when he was approached by Coleman and Summerville. One, who was armed with a handgun, threatened the victim and demanded his car.

The suspects stole the car and fled the area. Police say Gaithersburg Police saw the car speeding on Clopper Road in Gaithersburg shortly after.

Both GPD and MCPD attempted to stop the car, but to no avail. Police pursued the vehicle onto I270 southbound. The driver lost control of the car and crashed into a guardrail near Democracy Boulevard.

The suspects fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood, where they were arrested. Police found a loaded .32 caliber handgun on the driver’s side floor of the stolen car.

Coleman and Summerville are being held without bond and were charged as adults with one count of armed carjacking, one count of attempted armed carjacking, and two counts of first-degree assault.