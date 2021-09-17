Twin sisters and a man arrested for 2017 murder of sisters’ sibling

Lemae Markia Matthews, Leaundra Kim Matthews and Daniel Juwan Howard from left to right.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Detectives have arrested and charged three people for the 2017 homicide of 17-year-old Christian Leroy Matthews in Silver Spring.

Detectives charged twin sisters and one man with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The two sisters were siblings of Christian Matthews.

Lemae Markia Matthews, 23, arrested in Potomac a Montgomery County arrest warrant.

Leaundra Kim Matthews, 23, arrested in Takoma Park on a Montgomery County arrest warrant.

Daniel Juwan Howard, 25, arrested in Silver Spring on a Montgomery County arrest warrant.

On March 21, 2017, at around 2:25 a.m., Montgomery County police officers responded to the 1000 block of Mondrian Terrace for a “suspicious situation”.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located Christian Matthews unresponsive. According to police, Matthews was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide and the cause as Asphyxia.

According to officials, during the investigation, twins Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, along with Howard, were identified as possible suspects in the murder of the twins’ brother Christian.

After four years of investigation, detectives developed probable cause to charge the Matthews twins and Howard with first-degree murder.

All three are being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bond.

The Department urges anyone with information about this homicide to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

