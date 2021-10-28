Twin Ridge Elementary celebrates national recognition

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Students and staff from Twin Ridge Elementary School in Frederick County, Maryland, gathered to celebrate a major achievement on Thursday.

The school was recently recognized by Special Olympics Maryland for its efforts to provide inclusive activities locally for students with disabilities.

It was a huge celebration of inclusion as the entire school shouted for joy as they were recognized for their achievements of diversity and advocacy.





Twin Ridge Elementary has spent years building programs where all students can participate and feel supported without barriers, and now thanks to Special Olympics Maryland, they have been nationally recognized as a school of inclusion.

“This is the most special day that I’ve ever experienced in my professional career. I hope students carry these life lessons and teach it to others,” said Twin Ridge Principal Heather Hobbs.





According to FCPS, “Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools® is a strategy for Pre-K through college that intentionally promotes meaningful social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments.”