Twenty four alleged MS-13 members indicted by federal judge Video

BALTIMORE, Md. - The U.S. Attorney's office says 24 members of the Salvadoran street gang MS-13 have been indicted by a federal judge in Maryland.

The alleged gang members are said to have committed five murders and to have engaged in kidnappings, extortion and drug trafficking between 2015 and 2017.

Law enforcement officials believe the gang was operating in Montgomery County and Frederick County, Md. as well an Anne Arundel County and Prince George's County.

While 24 members were indicted, only 21 names were released when the indictment was unsealed on Friday. The defendants are as follows:

Jorge Raul Guerra Castillo, a/k/a “Pelon,” age 36;

Carlos Hernandez Diaz, a/k/a “Positivo,” age 25;

Milton Portillo Rodriguez, a/k/a “Little Gangster,” and “Seco,” age 23;

Juan Carlos Sandoval Rodriguez, a/k/a “Picaro,” age 19;

Francisco Ramirez Pena, a/k/a “Tepo,” and “Advertencia,” age 24;

Jose Alberto Sibrian Garcia, a/k/a “Chango,” age 26;

Darwin Arias Mejia, a/k/a “City,” and “City Boy,” age 25;

Miguel Lopez Abrego, a/k/a “Timido,” age 30;

Albaro Rosa Moreno, a/k/a “Slow,” age 23;

Ervin Arrue Figureoa, a/k/a “Tricky,” age 19;

Ronald Mendez Sosa, age 20;

Edwin Ruiz Urrutia, a/k/a “Sylvestre,” age 19;

Brenda Argueta Argueta, a/k/a “Prima,” age 19;

Carlos Ventura Morales, a/k/a “Pantaya,” age 30; and