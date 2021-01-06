Turning pain into purpose, a memorial fund

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Turning pain into purpose, Rep. Jamie Raskin and family have announced the launch of a memorial fund in their late son’s honor.

Rep. Raskin’s son, Tommy, recently passed away, and the family is preserving his memory with a memorial fund. Tommy Raskin, who was a second-year student at Harvard Law School, was a lover of people and animals.

The Raskin family has created the Tommy Raskin Memorial Fund for People and Animals through the Greater Washington Community Foundation. This family fund will distribute all money raised on a semiannual basis to causes and charities championed and advanced by Tommy Raskin, such as Oxfam, Give Directly, the Helen Keller Institute, and Animal Outlook. The Fund has been launched with a contribution of $50,000.