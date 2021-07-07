“Turn Around, Don’t Drown”: AAA Mid-Atlantic shares tips for driving during tropical storm Elsa

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Tropical storm Elsa will spare most of the DMV, but areas like Prince George’s County are still on high alert for flooding. AAA Mid-Atlantic wants to remind the public about how to stay safe in a situation where water is pooling on the road.

“Turn Around, Don’t Drown” is a national campaign that seeks to protect drivers during heavy rain and flooding.

When it comes to wet weather driving, AAA advises drivers to be on high alert, increase their following distance behind other cars, break early, and use the center lanes whenever possible.

Most importantly, drivers are warned to never underestimate the weather or drive through standing water — it can look shallow but be very deep, and it only takes six inches of water to lose control of your car.

“Many times motorists don’t really view tropical storms like this as the hazard that they actually are, but we want to remind motorists that while it is an inconvenience, it is also a possibly very dangerous situation,” Ragina Ali, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s manager of public and government affairs, said.

If you’re living in an area with a flood warning, experts advise you skip driving entirely and don’t leave your house unless you have to. When in doubt, take the nearest exit and get off of the road, don’t pull over onto the shoulder.