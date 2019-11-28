Turkey Trot brings in almost 1,000 trotters, winner brings home the gold for mother

"This will be something my family and I will always remember."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– With the shot of a starter pistol, nearly 1,000 racers set out to win Hagerstown Community College’s 19th Annual Turkey Trot. Although some runners had their eye on the gold, others had a different strategy.

“I love to run, I love to go out and just have a good time have fun and be with my best friend.” said Trotters Lauren Martin and Casey Osborne. “But we’re going to be in the back, we’re going to be in the back trotting along.”

According to Runner Click database, the first ever Turkey Trot was in 1896 in Buffalo, New York. Now, there are thousands of trots across the country. Runners, walkers and trotters of all ages came out Thursday morning for numerous reasons, but the most popular one was to do something healthy, together as a family.

“We just thought it would be a cool idea to get some energy out before we start eating some turkey and get comatose.” said Trotter Melissa Gue. “I think it would be a good experience for all of us to do it as a family.”

Families have been running this race for years, including the winner 17-year-old Walter Sellers, and he said his win goes to his mother, who won the first ever HCC Trot.

“It feels great, my mom won the first ever turkey trot, I knew I wanted to come here and win it and put the Sellers name back on top.” said Walter. “I knew the competition would be tough but I just stuck with them and kicked hard the last mile.”

The trot was also a huge success in collecting toys and gifts to donate to local Washington County kids.