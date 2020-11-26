Turkey Trot 5K continues despite pandemic

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Hagerstown Community College held their 20th annual Turkey Trot 5K at Marty Snook Park, with pandemic workarounds.
The race looked different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no awards ceremony, refreshments, or spectators allowed. Runners were asked to wear masks at the start of the race and at any point where social distancing couldn’t take place.
Event coordinators set a registration cap of 235 people and had roughly 190 participants sign up for the race.
