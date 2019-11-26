Trump’s new law makes animal cruelty a federal offense: Details from officers

"This is the first step of many."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM )– According to the Humane Society of the United States, an average of 10 million animals are assaulted each year. However, a new law signed by President Donald Trump targets animal cruelty cases, making it a felony.

“It’s prevalent enough for the U.S. Congress to care and for President Trump to sign this into law,” said Humane Society Legislative Fund Sara Amundson. “What the PACT Act will do is ensure that egregious crimes against animals that transpire on federal property are prosecuted accordingly.”

The PACT Act, which stands for Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture, allows a person to be prosecuted for crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating or impaling animals or sexually exploiting them. Those convicted would face federal felony charges, fines and up to seven years in prison.

“We’re very excited about this law being passed and the federal government is taking seriously these horrific crimes against animals,” said Field Service Director of the Humane Society of Washington County Crystal Mowery. “Some of these offenses are extremely serious and the government is finally taking note that these crimes lead to crimes against humans and we need to stop them where they start.”

The bill also allows charges filed against those who kill or torture animals and then post those videos online. Congress previously made posting those videos a federal offense, but the actual abusive act wasn’t considered criminal, until now.

“Dog fighting is a felony offense in Maryland it’s not a federal offense, there’s other crimes against animals like unnecessary suffering, pain, failure to provide food and water,” said Mowery.

The Humane Society of Washington County says they respond to on average 2,500 calls a year, and the new law hits close to home for some.

“The Humane Society of Washington County is currently involved in a case involving the crushing of a kitten and if this law was passed just a month ago, these charges would’ve come into play today with that,” said Mowery.

The bill was passed unanimously by a voice vote in October and was passed by the Senate in November. The bill went into effect on Monday.