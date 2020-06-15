Trump and Parrott campaign sign vandalized with swastikas

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A campaign sign for Neil Parrott and President Trump was vandalized with Nazi Swastikas, the Washington County Republican Party reported on Monday.

Party Chairman Jerry DeWolf said in a press release that a woman driving down Maugans Ave saw the vandalism and reported it to him and to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the press release, the woman does not self-identify as a Trump supporter, or even a registered Republican. She told the chairman she “felt very strongly that this type of hate has no place in our communities and worried about children seeing these hateful symbols, and hoped the signs could be removed as soon as possible.”

The campaign of Neil Parrott for Congress replaced the signs and filed its own report with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. The press release sent by DeWolf included the following statement by the Republican Party of Washington County:

The Republican Party of Washington County finds these types of acts disgusting, despicable, and cowardly. Using the symbols of the 3rd Reich of Germany that resulted in the extermination of 7 million Jews and many millions more in global conflict and comparing them to the President of the United States of America and a state Delegate should not be acceptable to any civilized society. We strong urge the members of ALL political parties in Washington County to condemn these actions and call for its immediate end.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM