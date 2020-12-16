Trump administration to accept DACA applications

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Trump administration must accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that protects some young immigrants from deportation.

The Department of Homeland Security posted on its website that it is accepting new DACA applications. DACA is a program that prevents some residents brought to the united states as children from being deported, is being restored to its former, Obama-era policies.

The restoration comes after a federal judge ruling on Dec. 4 that overturned the Trump administration’s attempt to limit and eventually end the program. The Trump administration has argued that DACA is unconstitutional.

“It was a huge victory and it will continue to be a huge victory when President-Elect Biden puts a stamp on it,” said Maryland Delegate Vaughn Stewart. “However, at the end of the day what we really need is guaranteed status.”

DACA was started in 2012 under the Obama administration. It allows certain immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children to work and be exempt from deportation.

As of March, Maryland had 7,870 active DACA recipients, many of who were in limbo and have been unable to apply since President Trump ended DACA in September 2017.

While for some, this ruling is seen as a win, Texas and eight other states have sued to end DACA, arguing it drains state educational and healthcare resources and violates federal law.

“Unfortunately for folks who have benefitted and will continue to benefit from DACA is that the court cases and these systems are going to continue to meander through the court system, and there’s always going to be a vague sense of limbo because more and more cases will continue to be filed,” said Stewart.

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to reinstate DACA when he takes office in January but permanent legal status and a path to citizenship would require congressional approval.