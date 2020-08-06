Trump Administration invests $3.6M in water & wastewater infrastructure in rural Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Trump Administration announced that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing 3.6 million dollars to modernize critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects in rural Maryland.

The USDA says these critical infrastructure improvements are essential for small towns and municipalities.

Organizers of the development are proud to make investments to improve the quality of life in rural Maryland.

This will allow access to modern infrastructure that will improve living conditions to further rural prosperity in the area.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner with rural Maryland in building stronger and healthier communities because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives,” said Denise Lovelady, State Director for Delaware/Maryland USDA Rural Development.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This is an ongoing project and organizers say they plan to create other economic opportunities to improve rural areas