HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police are trying to track down the man who robbed a bank in western Maryland Monday. Hagerstown police said he targeted Truist Bank on Dual Highway shortly after 1 p.m.

They said the robber did not use any weapons but handed a note to the bank teller demanding money. He left with some cash – we don’t know how much. No one was hurt. We reached out to the police for a photo and more details. If we get an update, we will bring it to you.