WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Truckers from across the country have begun to arrive in Western Maryland ahead of the expected trucker convoy.

These truckers gathered in Hagerstown Thursday night. They say they are participating in the convoy to protest COVID-19 mandates.

“We’re coming peacefully and we’re saying to the government, listen, we have a lot of people here we the people are stating these objectives, that we’re not happy, and we want the government to listen to us — and that’s all it is. We want to do this in a peaceful way because that is the first amendment to peacefully address the government,” said Robbdor Azio, one of the truckers who arrived on Thursday.

WDVM 25 will continue to follow this story.