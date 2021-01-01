Truck drivers respond to potential lowering of age threshold for interstate driving

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — If you are an aspiring truck driver over the age of 18 but younger than 21, you may be hopeful that a proposal to let you drive across state lines becomes law.

But there is considerable opposition. Many in the industry feel drivers need more maturity.

Says Dustin Kunkel, a trucker from Texarkana, Texas making his was along Interstate 81 Friday, “at 18 I don’t believe people are mature enough to drive a truck. I think they should go back to 25 to drive a truck. I know how I drove when I was 21. I wouldn’t trust myself in one of these.”

And Darin Williams, a trucker from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida said while fueling his truck off I-81 New Year’s Day, “I have kids that are older than that and I wouldn’t trust them at 21 in a truck like this.” No. You need experience.”

Some compromise rules are being proposed: limiting 18 to 21 year-olds to a 65 mile per-hour speed limit. Or prohibiting them from carrying hazardous materials.

