HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Maryland speedway is packed with hundreds of trucks and cars. People are socializing and preparing for their big trip to Washington. I spoke to one truck driver who joined the convoy in Oklahoma and two from Texas supporters. They say this is a historic moment for them.

“I feel like it’s history in the making, and I really wanted to be involved.” Christian Sloan said.

Her brother Lloyd loaded up their SUV and joined the trucker convoy from texas, “It’s taken a week to get here. You know, following all these cards and semis and every kind of vehicle you can imagine. It’s just been awesome … we want the government to, you know, to remember that they work for us.”



On Saturday, hundreds of truckers and supporters parked at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland before hitting the road to D.C. To protest against COVID-19 mandates.” We fueled up in Ohio, so all the trucks and everything should be fueled, and we should be good there. They brought in shower trailers so that everybody could get cleaned up. Everybody can rest up.”

Jonie smith is a truck driver. She said it’s more than just about the mandates.

It’s more about the emergency care act that’s out there that gives the government power to shut us down at any point in time,” said Jonie Smith. He joined the convoy in Oklahoma, “Even though we’re only doing about 300 miles a day, it’s exhausting. Exhausting. Mentally and physically. Just the amount of love and support that’s out there just it just wipes you out completely.”



“It’s worth it. I mean, we’re just talking about the future of America. So I mean, what, what wouldn’t you do to save that,” said Christian Sloan.

Right now it’s not confirmed what time the convoy plans to head to Washington. On Sunday but supporters say they’re ready.